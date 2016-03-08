Lunin likely to return to Real in January

On-loan goalkeeper Andrii Lunin is expected to cut short his stint with Real Valladolid and return to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.The 20-year-old goalkeeper—who is highly-rated in the footballing community—left the Los Blancos in order to get more minutes on the field and joined Valladolid on a season-long loan.However, as per the latest development, it is believed that Valladolid manager Sergio is not impressed with the Ukraine international and is eager to give the 30-year-old Jordi Masip the number-one spot between the sticks.