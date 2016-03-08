Lyon and Monaco push for transfer listed Milan forward; the situation

03 August at 12:30
Suso's future at AC Milan appears to be hanging in the balance. It seems as though the Spaniard does not truly fit in new head coach Marco Giampaolo's plans at the club and, therefore, the Rossoneri are looking to offload the former Liverpool forward.

A number of teams have been linked with moves to Suso but, at this point in time, the most solid tracks appear to be linking the Spaniard to Ligue 1.

Suso's agent, Alessandro Lucci, has been in contact with the French market and representatives of the big Ligue 1 clubs in recent weeks and has found interest from both AS Monaco and Lyon in the versatile forward.

Milan value Suso at around 30 million euros and the player would like a greater wage than the 3 million euros per season that he currently earns in Milan. Giampaolo has been impressed by Suso during pre-season, as per reports, but his future could still well lie away from the Milanese club and, if current developments are to be believed, he could end up in France.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.