Lyon and Monaco push for transfer listed Milan forward; the situation
03 August at 12:30Suso's future at AC Milan appears to be hanging in the balance. It seems as though the Spaniard does not truly fit in new head coach Marco Giampaolo's plans at the club and, therefore, the Rossoneri are looking to offload the former Liverpool forward.
A number of teams have been linked with moves to Suso but, at this point in time, the most solid tracks appear to be linking the Spaniard to Ligue 1.
Suso's agent, Alessandro Lucci, has been in contact with the French market and representatives of the big Ligue 1 clubs in recent weeks and has found interest from both AS Monaco and Lyon in the versatile forward.
Milan value Suso at around 30 million euros and the player would like a greater wage than the 3 million euros per season that he currently earns in Milan. Giampaolo has been impressed by Suso during pre-season, as per reports, but his future could still well lie away from the Milanese club and, if current developments are to be believed, he could end up in France.
