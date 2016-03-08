Lyon attacker a new idea for AC Milan: the details
21 August at 19:45The transfer market is coming to an end and AC Milan are still looking to strengthen the attack, with Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid being the top name on the list of Paolo Maldini. However, the Rossoneri are also following other players of potential reinforcements.
According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Martin Terrier is a new idea for Milan. The young attacker is a central forward but can also play as a winger. Last season he scored 9 goals in 32 Ligue 1 appearances, with an average of 1 goal every 164 minutes.
Milan's sporting director Frederic Massara, who follows the French league and the market in the region, would have already set his sights on him, as have the scouts and directors of Schalke and Nice. Lyon would like to keep him but the youngster wants more playing time and could be lured by an experience elsewhere, perhaps in Italy with the Rossoneri.
