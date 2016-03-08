Lyon, Aulas 'taunts' Messi with Ronaldo claim...

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus this past summer from Real Madrid as the Portuguese legend has been doing very well for his new club. Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Italian Serie A and according to Alex Del Piero, Juve are now a UCL favorite thanks to Ronaldo's mentality. Lyon are set to take on FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions league as Jean-Michel Aulas had this to say on the matter as he spoke to press (via Calciomercato.com):



"Lionel Messi? Messi has never been inspired against us, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo. I remember Ronaldo with Man United back in 2004. We had a 2-0 half-time lead and then Ronaldo showed up. He is such a great player. We faced many great players and it will be interesting to face FC Barcelona this week. Florentino Perez? He is elegant and educated, a true president. Again on Messi? We can't just focus on Messi, we have to try and neutralize Barcelona as a whole...'.