Lyon coach hints that midfielder could join Juventus

15 February at 14:10
Bruno Genesio, Lyon head coach, has spoken to Tuttosport about midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and, in particular, the interest of Juventus in the Frenchman:

"He is strong physically and above all technically Tanguy, with the first touch manages to pass even three players, and when he starts progression is difficult to stop, it's precise in the passages, he has a nice dribble, it's smart, I do not like comparisons, but in fact Ndombele can be a new Pogba.

"Tanguy can play in all the roles of the median, he started scoring, but in the future I expect him to grow in terms of goals: he must become a midfielder with 8-10 goals per league. Tanguy will become a top club midfielder so I would not be surprised to see him at Juventus in the future. But as I am his coach, I would like to enjoy him a little more here at Lyon."

