Les informations sur le transfert de Nabil Fekir sont fausses.



L’Olympique Lyonnais dément catégoriquement les fausses informations diffusées par de nombreux médias au sujet du transfert de Nabil Fekir au club de Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/3Qa6zekRFo — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 8, 2018

French club Olympique Lyon have officially confirmed that Nabil Fekir has not agreed a deal with Liverpool.Reports have linked Fekir with a move to Liverpool and fresh reports seemed to point out that the player will undergo a medical at the club today.Lyon though, have confirmed on their Twitter handle that Fekir has not agreed to join and Liverpool and have also informed not to believe in rumors spread by the media unless it is confirmed by the club.The post read: "The information on the transfer of Nabil Fekir is false. Olympique Lyonnais categorically deny the false information that has been disseminated by many media outlets about the transfer of Nabil Faulkner to the Liverpool Football club."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)