Lyon dream of signing Real Madrid striker Benzema
03 December at 14:45French side Lyon are dreaming of signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to a report from Spanish media outlet AS via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the French club are hoping that the 31-year-old will return to the club either next summer or once his contract expires with the Spanish giants. Benzema was a youth system product of Lyon are kick started his career at the club before heading to Los Blancos in 2009.
Apollo Heyes
