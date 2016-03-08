Lyon, Fekir's move to Liverpool is off?
09 June at 21:28Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool seemed all done but there are now serious doubts surrounding the potential move.
Lyon just recently released a statement confirming that talks have now ended with Liverpool concerning Fekir as a deal could not be found. Is this reality or is it a negotiation tactic? This remains to be seen. Fekir underwent his medicals with Liverpool ahead of the World Cup as a deal seemed complete.
Lyon announced that they would be ready to listen to other offers which opens the door to Juve, Roma and Inter who all reportedly had interest in him. It now remains to be seen if Liverpool will come back with another proposal as the player seemed happy to join the reds. He will currently stay at Lyon for the time being...
Fekir had an amazing season for the French club ad he scored 23 goals in 40 appearances for the club in 2017-18. Time will tell where he will end up...
