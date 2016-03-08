It looks like Moussa Dembélé could be headed to Lyon,

The Celtic striker - who has scored 51 goals in over 100 games there - has agreed to terms with the French side, which recently sold back star striker Mariano Diaz to Real Madrid for €30 million.

He is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Marseille, who offered money plus a player in return for his services.

While Celtic have proved to be tough negotiators, there is no doubt that Dembélé won’t have free reign in Glasgow anymore, seeing as Odsonne Edouard is the hot name in attack at the moment.

Lyon have tried to sign Dembélé twice before, but got both offers shot down.

Dembélé’s stock rose immeasurable two seasons ago when he scored hat-tricks against Rangers in a 5-1 thrashing in Scotting Premier League play.