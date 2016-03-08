Lyon-Juve confirmed with open doors: red bracelets for Juve fans
26 February at 15:00In the last few hours, there have been rumours about Lyon-Juve potentially being played behind closed doors. However, this was never confirmed and won't be the case. Therefore, all the fans that have made the trip from Italy will be allowed at the stadium.
However, a control measure was implemented for Juventus fans in Lyon. In fact, everyone has been given a red bracelet to wear when exiting their buses. By the looks of it, though, this doesn't have anything to do with the Coronavirus.
According to reports from IlBianconero.com, it's to facilitate the distribution of tickets and not a way to point out the Italians due to the Coronavirus. Then again, the situation is far from ideal given the recent outbreak in Northern Italy.
On the other hand, it wouldn't be fair to the Bianconeri fans to ban them from the stadium, unless they decide to ban all fans and play it behind closed doors.
