Lyon launch first bid for AC Milan forward Suso
10 August at 12:45Ligue 1 side Lyon have launched their first official bid for AC Milan's Spanish forward Suso. The bid amounts to 30 million euros, a value that the Rossoneri consider too low given Suso's qualities.
Despite impressing Marco Giampaolo in pre-season, there is a concern that the Spaniard does not quite fit into the new head coach's tactics properly; the club unsure as to whether he is competent enough to play regularly as a trequartista this role, instead of on his preferred wing.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments