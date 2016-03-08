Lyon launch first bid for AC Milan forward Suso

Suso disperato Milan
10 August at 12:45
Ligue 1 side Lyon have launched their first official bid for AC Milan's Spanish forward Suso. The bid amounts to 30 million euros, a value that the Rossoneri consider too low given Suso's qualities.

Despite impressing Marco Giampaolo in pre-season, there is a concern that the Spaniard does not quite fit into the new head coach's tactics properly; the club unsure as to whether he is competent enough to play regularly as a trequartista this role, instead of on his preferred wing.

