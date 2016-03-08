Lyon make contact for Jose Mourinho: the details
09 October at 18:55French giants Lyon have reportedly made contact to sign former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter manager Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese last managed Manchester United, where he was sacked as the boss after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at the end of 2018. He has, since then rejected offers from Roma, Benfica and also multiple offers from China. Inter and Juventus were also linked with a move for him.
The reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas made contact with Mourinho in the last 48 hours and they both have very good and cordial relations.
While Mourinho appreciated the contact, he kindly refused the job by explaining that he is keen on getting another job in the Premier League as his family still lives in England.
Aulas and Juninho will meet with favorite Laurent Blanc in the next two days to discuss the role with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss, as they look keen to appoint a replacement for Sylvinho before the end of the week.
Mourinho has recently been linked with a move to Premier League giants Tottenham.
