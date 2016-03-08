Lyon prepare new contact for Arsenal, Milan and Liverpool target
03 July at 20:45Nabil Fekir's future seems to change with each coming day. Last summer, the French attacking midfielder was a step away from joining Premier League club Liverpool; with reports stating that the Frenchman had already effectively signed with the club, as far as to record the promotional messages for his announcement on the club's social media. However, Lyon eventually pulled the plug on the deal and the midfielder stayed in Lyon for another season.
This summer, a whole host of clubs have been linked with the Frenchman, whose contract with the Southern French side expires next summer. Because of this, he is reportedly available on the cheap, with some sources reporting that the French club would accept offers of around the €30m mark for the player.
However, L'Equipe are now reporting that Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan may be forced to look elsewhere, as Lyon prepare to hand the player a new contract with the club, therefore meaning any interested party would have to pay more for his services.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments