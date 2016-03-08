Lyon president confirms interest in Chelsea forward

Speaking in an interview with Le Figaro, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas spoke on the topic of Olivier Giroud, Chelsea's French striker that is a reported target of the Ligue 1 team."Today we are good in attack, we will go away if someone will try a different profile. In Giroud I can confirm that I'm interested."Giroud only joined Chelsea from Arsenal a year ago but, with a contract expiring in the summer, could be set to depart the West London club.

