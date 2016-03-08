Lyon president: 'Dembele won't join Juventus, here's why'

20 August at 21:45
No Juventus for Moussa Dembelé. As had been anticipated by Calciomercato.com, the Lyon striker had ended up in the sights of Paratici, though the French side aren't interested in selling.
 
The confirmation arrived from a tweet of the French side's president, Jean-Michel Aulas, who commented on an article of foot-sur7.fr. In the tweet, he denied the rumours.
 
"Lyon are not interested in any offer for Dembelé. It is one of our symbols of the new project. No Manchester United, no Juventus: it is a matter of principle, and not of price," he wrote.

