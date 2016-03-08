Lyon President hints at Man Utd interest in Liverpool target
26 June at 14:55Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has hinted at Manchester United's interest in Liverpool and Real Madrid target Nabil Fekir.
Fekir has played for France in both of the country's games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He came on as a substitute against both Australia and Denmark. For Lyon, Fekir he appeared 30 times last season, scoring 18 times and assisting eight times.
In an interview that Aulas gave to BeIN Sports, he hinted at Manchester United's interest in the winger. He said: “I was with Jose Mourinho the other day. We had long discussions,” Aulas told beIN Sports.
"Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool. At the moment, we are waiting for France and Nabil to have a fantastic World Cup."
“It was expected at a certain point for him to go to Liverpool. I gave the green light. It did not happen because things were dragged out too long.”
Aulas has also confirmed that Real Madrid hold an interest in Fekir too.
