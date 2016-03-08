Lyon president: 'Ndombele? Rather Juventus than Man Utd and Man City'

​Jean-Michel Aulas, president of Lyon, spoke to Tuttosport in a long interview about his club, as well as Juventus. In addition to this, he also discussed Ndombele's future, as many clubs are interested in the player."Allegri at Lyon? Of course I would like it! We are talking about a great coach, but I think he will continue with Juventus. I haven't spoken privately with Agnelli. It would surprise me to see Deschamps or Guardiola at Juventus, I think Allegri will remain."Ndombele? Juve are there, it is true. However, PSG, Man Utd and Man City are also interested. Honestly, I would like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Pjanic, a player we launched in Lyon and I'm still very attached to. We will see what happens."His price? I don't talk about prices. In this case, the economic parameters are the priority. However, if the clubs were to come up with the same offers, I'd like to give it to Andrea [Agnelli]."Pogba was the protagonist of a great World Cup with France but, as is normal, he paid a bit for the World Cup this season. Ndombele has been more decisive this year and he is more complete than Pogba for me," he concluded.