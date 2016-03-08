Lyon, renewal offered to Kalulu: how AC Milan's strategy chances
03 April at 18:00As we all know, clubs have to prepare for months if they want to make a statement on the free transfer market. This is why AC Milan have started following Pierre Kalulu since the beginning of December, as Calciomercato.com has learned.
The 19-year-old full-back, who plays for Lyon, has been praised in recent months for his performances. Unfortunately for the French side, the player's contract with the club will expire in the summer, meaning he can leave for free if he wants.
Of course, Lyon are doing everything to keep their talent. In recent weeks, they submitted a new three-year contract to Kalulu and they are still waiting for the response. What about Milan? For the time being, they have stopped as the latest inquiry dates back to January.
The uncertainty about the management structure has frozen all the operations. However, the interest remains and is concrete, provided that they can sign Kalulu on a free transfer. In addition to the Rossoneri, Sevilla are also interested in the player.
