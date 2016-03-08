Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele has been confirmed to be on their radar by a number of reports, while Le10Sport add that Manchester United also want the OL star.

Now, it appears that the Ligue 1 side is already shopping for a replacement, having made an offer for Strasbourg’s Jean-Eudes Aholou.

Paris United run with the story, and exclusively claimed earlier this month that the North Londoners were interested in him.



This could be a result of Mousa Dembele’s uncertain status, the Belgian believed to be on the way out, with Serie A clubs like Juventus waiting to pounce.

Sky Sports specified that signing Ndombele is made more likely by Geoffrey Kondogbia’s recent signing with Valencia.

Ndombele seems to be a player in the Victor Wanyama fold – though he is less powerful – but was bought for very little by Jean-Michel Aulas last summer.



It appears that Lyon don’t mind selling him, and consider him to be replaceable.