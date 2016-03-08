Lyon tighten grip on midfielder amid Inter and Man City interest
04 October at 17:55Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Tousart was a summer target of the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur; with all three sides eager to get the 21-year-old French midfielder on their team. However, Lyon president Aulas is proving to be a major hurdle as the sides target Tousart; with Aulas reluctant to let him go.
Tousart is set for a contract renewal with Lyon; one which will ‘tie’ him to the club effectively until 2023, with a significant pay rise and no release clause. This is a major blockade as it shows that Tousart is in no rush whatsoever to leave the south of France and no side has a chance of signing the midfielder on the cheap.
Tousart has played seven times for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, featuring in both the team’s UEFA Champions League matches, the win over Manchester City and Tuesday’s draw with Shakhtar Donestk.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments