Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Tousart was a summer target of the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur; with all three sides eager to get the 21-year-old French midfielder on their team. However, Lyon president Aulas is proving to be a major hurdle as the sides target Tousart; with Aulas reluctant to let him go.Tousart is set for a contract renewal with Lyon; one which will 'tie' him to the club effectively until 2023, with a significant pay rise and no release clause. This is a major blockade as it shows that Tousart is in no rush whatsoever to leave the south of France and no side has a chance of signing the midfielder on the cheap.Tousart has played seven times for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, featuring in both the team's UEFA Champions League matches, the win over Manchester City and Tuesday's draw with Shakhtar Donestk.