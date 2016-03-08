It may be tougher than expected for Liverpool to land Nabil Fekir.

​According to the latest reports in France, the Lyon playmaker will be offered a new deal by his club if the Reds try to prize him away.

He currently has a contract with them that will last until 2020, and is coming off a season in which he looked unstoppable for long patches, scoring 23 times in all competitions.

It appears that Liverpool have broken off talks for the moment, but it looks like they are ready to splurge on him.



There is also a problem with president Jean-Michel Aulas, known for being a canny operator who doesn't let his players go for the wrong price.

"I had an exchange with him the day after the night when we decided to stop talks with Liverpool. He was very calm. I immediately told him that if he wanted to stay, we could extend his contract,"

"I had said before that we don't need to sell. We have the means to keep Fekir. The current tendency is that we don't let anyone go so that we have a better team and we strengthen it as planned.

"There will be no arrivals before July 1. There will be departures, which will be added to the accounts which are very good, even without a star leaving. We have a very strong financial structure. If Nabil left, it would be the jackpot."