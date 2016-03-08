Machin explains why Andre Silva is the perfect striker for Sevilla

He signed for AC Milan from Porto and was expected to take Serie A by the storm, yet as soon as he joined the squad it was clear he was not the difference maker the Rossoneri were hoping for.



Andre Silva scored 20 goals for Porto in his last season at Portugal which pushed the Diavolo to sign the player, but when he played played with the black and red strips, Silva only managed to score two goals in Serie A.



On his La Liga debut last night, he bagged a hat-trick for Sevilla more than what he scored for AC Milan all season long in Serie A.



Sevilla coach Pablo Machin spoke about André Silva after his success against Rayo Vallecano, where the Portuguese fired his hat-trick: "Our game system is made to exalt players with his characteristics. If we continued to play like we did today, we will not get better."

