Madness in Serie C: Pro Piacenza play with 7 youth players and lose 0-20

17 February at 17:30

Mad things are going on in Serie C. Pro Piacenza faced Cuneo today in the third tier of Italian competitions and played with only 7 youth players and without the technical staff, on strike with the other players for non-payment of salaries. To avoid the exclusion from the championship, the club took the field and lost 0-20.

In the last three league games, the team did not show up at the scheduled matches, suffering automatic 0-3 defeats. If the team had not presented itself even this Sunday, it would have been excluded from the championship.

Thus, only 7 youth players played (there were 8 but one of them did not have the necessary documentation to be able to play). Among them, the 19-year-old Cirigliano was chosen not only as the team captain but also as the coach of the team. Paradoxically, the match can be considered regular, as the limit in the rules to be able to play a game is 6 players per team.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.