Madness in Serie C: Pro Piacenza play with 7 youth players and lose 0-20

Mad things are going on in Serie C. Pro Piacenza faced Cuneo today in the third tier of Italian competitions and played with only 7 youth players and without the technical staff, on strike with the other players for non-payment of salaries. To avoid the exclusion from the championship, the club took the field and lost 0-20.



In the last three league games, the team did not show up at the scheduled matches, suffering automatic 0-3 defeats. If the team had not presented itself even this Sunday, it would have been excluded from the championship.



Thus, only 7 youth players played (there were 8 but one of them did not have the necessary documentation to be able to play). Among them, the 19-year-old Cirigliano was chosen not only as the team captain but also as the coach of the team. Paradoxically, the match can be considered regular, as the limit in the rules to be able to play a game is 6 players per team.



