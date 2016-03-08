Madrid boss on Modric: “if no one goes, I will be happy”
01 August at 14:45Speaking in the post-match press conference after Real Madrid’s loss to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup, head coach Julen Lopetegui commented on the future of his team; more specifically Luka Modric, the beaten World Cup finalist and Golden Ball winner, who has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital to Inter Milan.
Lopetegui’s comments were: “I'm happy with the team I have. The team even without a player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We will try to rebuild the team and make it even better. There are six great exceptional purchases: Ramos, Varane, Modric ,Kovacic, etc. We are convinced that we will fight for all the goals, if it does not come or if no one goes, I will be a happy coach.”
Lopetegui clearly wants to keep a hold of his talismanic Croatian midfielder, yet Inter have their sights set on their ‘impossible dream’.
