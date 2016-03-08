Madrid derby to take place for Ajax man wanted by Arsenal

Atletico and Real Madrid look to be going head to head to sign Argentine full-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax, who has drawn comparisons in his native Argentina to Inter legend Javier Zanetti.Tagliafico has been in impressive form for the Dutch giants this season. As well as his defensive abilities, he has showcased his attacking output on the highest stage this season, managing to score 3 times in the group stages of the Champions league, including one against Bayern Munich.In recent days, Tagliafico’s agent has admitted the player has interest from both sides of Madrid. Real Madrid apparently view him as a replacement for Brazilian left back, Marcelo, who has been linked to Juventus. And if Real were to get their man, this would surely open the door for his departure from the Bernabeu.

