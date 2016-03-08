Madrid-linked journalist reveals the Inter and Chelsea stars wanted by Real
13 November at 17:30Eduardo Inda, the director of OKDIARIO, a Spanish news portal with links to Real Madrid, has revealed the two stars that Madrid would like to sign as soon as January: Eden Hazard and Mauro Icardi.
Speaking to OKDIARIO, Inda said that “Real Madrid has two goals. Number one is Hazard, who could enter into barter with Bale. The seconds is Icardi. They are the two big goals.”
This follows speculation during the summer that Real Madrid wanted to sign Eden Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the La Liga giants to join Juventus for around €110m in the summer. Ultimately, Chelsea priced Madrid out of a move for Hazard, wanting to receive over €200m for the talented Belgian.
Icardi has been scoring goals recently for Inter Milan, as is expected of the Argentine, and has been a reported target of Real Madrid for around a year now. Hazard is top priority but if Madrid cannot sign him, Icardi will be top of the list.
