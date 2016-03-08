Madrid midfielder slams body language of Man City starlet
06 September at 09:30It has been a bad few months for Leroy Sane. After first failing to be picked for Germany’s World Cup squad, where Die Mannschaft embarrassingly crashed out in the group stage, Sane is also yet to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City this season. However, Sane has been selected for Germany’s team this time round, with a UEFA Nations League game against France and a friendly with Peru.
Fellow German national team player Toni Kroos, who plays for Real Madrid, took the time to comment on Leroy Sane:
“Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy's body language that it is all the same, whether we win or lose. He has to improve his body language.
“He's a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better.
“What is crystal clear is his quality, his pace, his left foot. He was fantastic for City last year but Pep has the same problem at the moment - he's trying to get the best out of him.
“If he performs, he's a real weapon. He has the quality, especially for us, but maybe the head coach looked at his performances for the national team and wasn't happy.”
