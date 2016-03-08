Madrid set James Rodriguez deal deadline for Napoli, Atletico...

Spanish giants Real Madrid have set a deadline for other clubs to conclude a deal for playmaker James Rodriguez, as per Marca.



The Colombia international is expected to leave the Madrid-based club and has already been informed by the club hierarchy that he is not in their plans for the next season.



It has been reported earlier that Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are interested in acquiring the services of the former FC Porto attacker, however, the could not materialise as the Naples-based club are only looking for a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy, something Real are not interested in.



But as per the new developments, Madrid have set a deadline of July 29 for all the parties to find a solution for the future of the midfielder.



As things stand, Madrid’s city rivals Atletico are in a pole position to sign former AS Monaco midfielder as they are ready to meet Real’s valuation of €40 million plus and want to sign the player on a permanent basis.

