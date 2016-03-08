Madrid set James Rodriguez deal deadline for Napoli, Atletico...

21 July at 11:00
Spanish giants Real Madrid have set a deadline for other clubs to conclude a deal for playmaker James Rodriguez, as per Marca.

The Colombia international is expected to leave the Madrid-based club and has already been informed by the club hierarchy that he is not in their plans for the next season.

It has been reported earlier that Italian Serie A outfit Napoli are interested in acquiring the services of the former FC Porto attacker, however, the could not materialise as the Naples-based club are only looking for a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy, something Real are not interested in.

But as per the new developments, Madrid have set a deadline of July 29 for all the parties to find a solution for the future of the midfielder.

As things stand, Madrid’s city rivals Atletico are in a pole position to sign former AS Monaco midfielder as they are ready to meet Real’s valuation of €40 million plus and want to sign the player on a permanent basis.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.