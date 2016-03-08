Madrid star confirms desire to stay amid Inter interest

13 November at 14:40
Luka Modric has had a fairly impressive 2018, it is needless to say. The Croatian midfielder not only helped Real Madrid claim their third successive Champions League trophy but then went on to help his Croatia side reach the final of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. After this, Inter Milan began to court the Madrid midfielder, attempting to get Modric to break free from his Real Madrid contract so that the Nerazzurri could pay a discounted price – much to the annoyance of Madrid themselves.
 
Speaking to Goal.com, Modric revealed more about his aims – hinting that, for the meantime, Modric is determined to stay, and win, at Real Madrid:
 
“What we want now is improving, as we have not started the season well, but we are working hard to improve and we want to overcome the challenges we will face this year. We hope to improve our game with the new coach and I am sure we will have a great season, now it's up to us to improve.
 
“4 UCL in a row? Nothing is impossible in football. Especially for Real Madrid, as we have shown in the last 3 seasons, when people thought it was impossible, we kept winning. Why not aim for the fourth victory? We will give everything.”
 
