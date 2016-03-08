Madrid want to renew Juve target Varane’s contract, but eye up Koulibaly as a potential replacement

Raphael Varane is reportedly seriously considering quitting Real Madrid in the summer, as originally reported by L’Equipe and recently backed up by AS. This news drew interest from Europe’s elite clubs, with Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all registering an interest in the French World Cup winner.

However AS claim that the club, and especially returning manager Zinedine Zidane are not keen on allowing him to leave.

Madrid are keen to tempt the centre-back to extend his stay at the club by offering him a new deal, which would include a significant pay-rise to make him one of the highest paid members of the squad, as well as drastically increasing his release clause to €500m. Should Madrid not be able to convince Varane to stay, they would look towards Italy for his replacement, with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli at the top of Floretino Perez’s shopping list. However the Senegalese isn’t the only name being considered by Madrid, with the club also viewing Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez as a potential replacement for Varane.