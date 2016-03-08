Maifredi fears 'big problems' could arise at Juventus if Sarri takes over
24 May at 13:15Former Juventus manager Gigi Maifredi spoke in an interview with La Repubblica and spoke about the possible arrival of Maurizio Sarri in Turin.
The 72-year old said "Sarri has an advantage as he has more experience than me, as I was not mentally ready for Juventus, but tactically, I was all right."
He talked about his time at the Bianconeri saying "I was not given the time or the tools to make it work. Casiraghi was out for four months, we only had 14 players, two strikers and we were also missing the third foreigner player, but in my mind, I gave up too soon."
In reference to Sarri, he claimed: "Sarri would be the third choice after Guardiola and Deschamps."
He seemed to reference Sarri's reputation for a lack of rotation saying "He uses 12 or 13 players, if you do that at Juventus, I predict big problems.'
Maifredi was asked about Gasperini, he said "He is good, but he trains players who are using the platform at Atalanta to show off their skills to play elsewhere."
He had a word of advice for the former Empoli & Napoli manager should he go to Juve, saying "If I were Sarri, at Juve on the first day, I would say to the team : Ronaldo can do whatever he wants, but everyone else will do what I say. It is the same phrase that Carlo Mazzone said to the team when he was at Brescia about Baggio."
