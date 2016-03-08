Major updates on the Modric-Inter Milan saga: the details
14 October at 10:00Corriere dello Sport report of the latest developments in the transfer saga involving Serie A giants Inter Milan and Real Madrid star Luka Modric.
The Croatian World Cup finalist had been heavily linked with a move to the nerazzurri this past summer and he was very keen on moving to the San Siro, as talks were held about the same. Real Madrid though, disallowed him from leaving the Bernabeu.
Corriere dello Sport say that Inter's chase for Modric isn't dead yet, despite Real looking to hand the midfielder a new contract to keep him at the club for another season.
Modric's current deal at Real expires in the summer of 2020 and the Los Blancos look to extend it for another year- till the summer of 2021, to ward off Inter interest.
If the process becomes a success and Modric does sign a new deal, Inter will move on from their pursuit for the midfielder. But if it doesn't happen, the nerazzurri could well make a move for him in January. If not that, an offer next summer would be a certainty.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
