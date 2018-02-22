Malagò: Milan's image is damaged after Uefa refused settlement agreement
25 May at 15:00FIGC commissioner Giovanni Malagò claims AC Milan's image has been damaged after UEFA decided not to grant them settlement agreement. AC Milan could be excluded from next season’s European competition
"I would be crazy if I said something different from what we read. at that date, every supposition leaves the time it finds.It is clear that until that date Milan must stand still,” Giovanni Malagò said while talking to RMC Sport.
Damage of Image: "Yes, but right now I can say that it's a problem, but more so for the clubs. Other clubs have had to deal with Financial Fair Play ( FFP), this is a special case because the settlement has also failed. It does not seem to me that UEFA lowers the bar of the required parameters, on the contrary I have the impression that in the future we are going towards the request for greater guarantees "
Go to comments