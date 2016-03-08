Malago: UEFA’s judgement on Milan is a bit of a blow for Italian football

UEFA’s decision to ban AC Milan from the European competition for two seasons is a disappointment and blow for the Itlian football, according to CONI President Giovanni Malago.



“I’ve always dutifully maintained a profile of respect for institutions, but there’s no doubt that UEFA’s judgement on Milan is a bit of a blow for Italian football,” said Malago.



“I spoke to [CEO Marco] Fassone today and we hope CAS will bring positive news for Milan. The history of this club doesn’t deserve a decision like this, sporting results written in stone, an infinity of international trophies, starting from seven Champions Leagues. We’ll see, there’s CAS.”