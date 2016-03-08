Malcom has heart set on Inter move, rejects three clubs
06 June at 12:10Reports from SportsMediaSet say that Malcom has refused offers from Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, amidst heavy links with Inter Milan.
Malcom is one of the most wanted youngsters in world football currently and is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe already. This season, the Brazilian appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games for Bordeaux, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
SportsMediaSet report that Malcom has refused offers from PSG, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, as his entourage has already held talks with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio.
The meeting was a big success and Inter are now looking to finalise a fee for the player who is in high demand across Europe.
Malcom seems to have his heart set on a move to the San Siro, but Inter's current offer of 40 million euros is about ten million less than the 50 million euros that Bordeaux want for the player.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
