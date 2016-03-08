Malcuit's agent has his say Lille forward Pepé's future

Bruno Satin, an agent of Malcuit, dropped a hint on the future of Lille forward Pepé.





“Pépé is a friend of Malcuit, they played together at Lille and have an important bond. The deal, in my opinion, is not impossible, but there is to convince the boy.



“Napoli has it all: a great coach, the Champions League, a good team. It has an important evaluation, but 90 million euros are too many.



‘I believe that Lille lets the boy choose and then finds an agreement with the club. PSG? At the moment there is no room for him, they must first give up Neymar ''.



