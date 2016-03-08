Maldini: Ancelotti is waiting for us with Mozarella

After their debut against Genoa was postponed, this weekend Milan will go on to face Napoli at the San Paolo stadium.



Gonzalo Higuain and Pepe Riena will be traveling with the group ready to face their former club where they achieved great things under Maurizio Sarri, yet they won't be the only ones facing their former team, as coach Carlo Ancelotti will be against the team he helped win two UEFA Champions League titles.



Milan legend Paolo Maldini spoke to Sky Sports at Malpensa airport ahead of the game: " It's a trip with the team but i don't need to play, i don't need to be fit but concentration is always high. Have I heard from Ancelotti? Yes, he called me yesterday He's in great shape, he's waiting for us the mozzarella ready, I'm glad there's enthusiasm, because the team must be followed with enthusiasm".



The Napoli-Milan will be held this Saturday night.

