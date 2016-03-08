Maldini and Boban pushing for experienced reinforcements for AC Milan: the details
03 November at 12:15The objective is still the Champions League. Or perhaps it is better to still call it more of a dream because the road is long and winding. But not impossible. AC Milan still believe in fourth place and do so through the words of Stefano Pioli, who yesterday, on the eve of tonight's match against Lazio, addressed the issue.
"We ave to believe in it. If you believe in something, it becomes possible. At the end of the season, we will make conclusions but we must absolutely believe in it. We must prove that we are a team from the beginning to the end, only that way we can play against anyone," the Rossoneri coach said in an interview with Sky Sport (via Milannews.it).
The victory against Spal, very close and far from convincing, has nevertheless restored oxygen and confidence to a team that needs points and more serenity.
To return to the European competitions that count, Milan need (also) important reinforcements in January. Boban and Maldini are well aware of this, and many times - in recent weeks - have recognized that the team is too young and needs experienced leaders.
In this regard, the two executives, are trying to convince Elliott to focus on a few elements that can bring maturity and experience to the team. According to Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato.com), there are now some opening on the part of the ownership in view of the still possible qualification to the Champions League.
Go to comments