Maldini: 'Being a director is challenging, San Siro gives something unique'
29 May at 20:30Paolo Maldini was interviewed by Rolling Stone and spoke about his first year as a director at AC Milan.
"I found this experience very challenging - definitely more than my career as an athlete. When I played, after training I had time to be with my family but a director can never disconnect and his phone rings all the time," he said.
"The tension of playing finals? It is a natural thing. For those who are "born footballers" like me, life as a director is more stressful, also because this is a work of relationships, that in itself involves a certain effort, whereas before I only had to think about playing football.
"Being in the office has never been the goal of my life but returning to Milanello and participating in the life of the team, on the other hand, was very nice.
"I believe that what one has done on the pitch will always remain, especially in a place where there is a strong sense of belonging like Milan. And this has helped me. But the fan always expects to return to the glories of once upon a time, it is demanding by definition and a good footballer is not automatically a good director.
"San Siro? It is perfect for those who play there, the public gives something unique. For the viewer, instead, a better experience would be needed but this can only be done with stadium ownership," Maldini concluded.
Go to comments