Maldini, Bonucci and Allegri all agree on one thing about Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo played his farewell game yesterday night and a lot of his former team-mates and managers talked to Sky Sport after the final whistle. Most of them agree on one thing: Pirlo was one of the most remarkable players in the history of football because of his quality of reading the game. Check out all the reactions:

TOTTI – Pirlo is a master, one of the best ever. He must be respected, people understood what he did (about his move to Juve). It was an amazing night, with champions everywhere.



MALDINI – He was inside the game that he always knew what the team needed. He knows in advance what his opponents wants to do. He was an extraordinary team-mate.



​BONUCCI – He will be forever the master for his intelligence, for his touch and for his human qualities. He is a champion on and off the pitch. He could see things two seconds in advance. I played behind him and it was incredible to see how he could always predict where the ball would be.



DE ROSSI – He is a champion that will never play again. An amazing team-mate, his leadership was so undervalued during his career. His farewell is different from Totti’s. Pirlo has won many trophies everywhere, Totti is something more for people Roma fans, it was really hard to accept for everybody.”



ALLEGRI – He made everything simpler, there are not so many players like him these days. He knew about football, he knew where the ball would be. I was lucky to train him. He struggled with injuries at AC Milan but we had a great season at Juve.



ANCELOTTI – He has always made the difference. He is excellent in everything he does, it was an amazing champion, he has always made the difference. The regista role was perfect for his qualities, at the beginning nobody would thought about a similar career.



PIPPO INZAGHI – We won everything and I wish him the best for the future. My farewell was better because…I didn’t even realize it was a farewell game. I just kept scoring against Novara without thinking it was my last game.

