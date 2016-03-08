Maldini close to AC Milan return

After many years in which Paolo Maldini and Milan have not crossed paths, now we are close to the turning point: the Milan legend is a step away from returning to the club.



The former captain spent his entire career with the Rossoneri and managed to lead the team to three UEFA Champions League titles and seven Scudetti. Now Maldini is up to a new role at the club.



Although the managerial role of the former defender is unclear, reports from Sky Sport suggest that Leonardo and Aldo Rossi are preparing for the return of another great Milan legend, and an official announcement could arrive anytime soon.



SOCIAL INDEX - In the past few hours Maldini posted a photo on Instagram that made Milan fans dream: during a training session in the gym, the former defender wore a red tank top and black shorts, accompanied by the phrase "Red and Black, my favorite colors."