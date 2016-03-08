Maldini comments on Ibrahimovic to Milan and pledges loyalty to the club

AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini was interviewed by Sky Sport this morning, making some important statements ahead of the Rossoneri's matchup against Roma on Sunday.



"Coming back to Milan? It was a decision of the heart. I will surely end my career here, I won't go do this job somewhere else. I hope to stay here forever, until the end of my managerial career," he said.



"The young team? The idea of rejuvenating the team is shared, as is the idea that no young team has won the league or the Champions League. To do so, it requires the inclusion of experienced players.



"The transfer market? The important thing was that we didn't sell our best players. Piatek? He is a strong player. He must think more about playing with the team, his strength is in scoring goals.



"Ibrahimovic? Ibra could be a dream for so many reasons. Maybe inside his head there is a little fear of not being dominant. I remember when Ancelotti put me on the bench in a derby, I realized I wouldn't accept a season like this. I don't know if Ibra can accept this," Maldini concluded.