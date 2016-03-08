Maldini: ‘Gattuso has not changed much from when he was a player’
12 August at 11:45After being appointed recently to the management of AC Milan, Paolo Maldini has returned to his beloved former team. Speaking to Milan TV about head coach Gennaro Gattuso, Maldini said this:
“Gattuso [as a coach] has not changed much compared to when he was a player; he is more responsible because on the bench you have to be but the character is always there.”
AC Milan fans will be looking forward to the new season; with the dream that the new arrivals in Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara will help them achieve a top four finish this season.
