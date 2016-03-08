Maldini has chosen his collaborators: the situation and names

Paolo Maldini has accepted AC Milan's proposal to become head of the technical area of the club and is currently in the hunt for collaborators to feature in his staff alongside him.



As reported by Sky Sport, the ideal sports director for Maldini is Lazio's Igli Tare, while Zvonimir Boban could also join the management in a role yet to be defined.



According to reports, Tare is tempted by the opportunity to join Milan, while Boban is seriously considering leaving his position at FIFA to return to the club where he spent a successful part of his career.