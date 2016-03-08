Maldini: 'I have to be cold with Gattuso, we are not teammates'



AC Milan sporting director, and former captain, Paolo Maldini, spoke to Dazn about Gattuso, his role as manager, the future of the Rossoneri.



On Gattuso: "Me and Gattuso? You must have respect for the person in front of you. We are both there to make sure that the thing works: the views can be different, but our relationship helps to overcome difficult moments ... "



"Does your work value him as a friend or manager? "No, I have to be a bit colder. The responsibility is different, we are in the same team but with different roles, we are not teammates."



On his role as manager: "Strategic director of Milan sports area is a title that can explain so many things or even nothing ... Leonardo has taken the position of executive, more than a sports director, and asked me to accompany him on this adventure the definition of the role is not important, what matters is that we are at the head of the sports area "



"It's a beautiful challenge, full of feeling ... my sporting life has always been linked to these colours, to this city, so it's the closure of a circle. It seemed natural, but it wasn't supposed to happen ... "



Future of Milan? “Having a leading Milan player again may take some time, but the idea is to own a stadium, perhaps together with Inter, but at the highest level, in short, it's a project long deadline ... "

















