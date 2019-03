In today's encounter with Chievo, the team drew 3-3, despite being in a three-goal lead. Maldini was once again on the scoresheet, putting his goal-scoring tally up to seven goals for the season. A promising talent, in other words.

Since being promoted to the Primavera team, Daniel Maldini (Paolo's son) has been a huge success, certainly playing a big part in the team's recovery from a poor start to the season.