Maldini: Juventus still far

Paolo Maldini spoke to Sky about Milan's goals for the season and admitted they are very far from competing with Juventus for the Scudetto.



Following the draw with Cagliari last night, Maldini shared his thoughts on Milan's new project and how the club aims to reach its realistic goals.



“This is a serious project, we want to take Milan back to the highest levels.

“We have to take care of the mentality, there are young players who are not yet convinced of what they can do and who have to find self-confidence. Dialogue with us directors could be important for them.



“The anti-Juventus? Let’s be serious, we’re still a long way off being that. We’re aiming to reach the top four in the league and have a great run in the Europa League.



“Projects are important, but you can’t yet compare Milan to Juventus.”



This Thursday Milan will travel to Luxembourg to face Dudelange in their first Europa League tie.

