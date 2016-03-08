Ora è ufficiale, Paolo Maldini scenderà in campo con il team #DAZN la prossima stagione! #WelcomeMaldini pic.twitter.com/8jimuP1cvI — DAZN Italia (@DAZN_IT) July 13, 2018

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini recently joined DAZN’s commentary team ahead of the 2018-19 Serie A season.Despite the recent arrival on DAZN, Maldini does not completely close the door to a return to Milan. Intercepted in Russia, where he was engaged in the Legends Cup, the former captain Rossonero explains to Premium Sport: "Milan is calling? For now no, I have always been willing to talk, so I have never precluded anyone from dialogue at least."DAZN's official announcement