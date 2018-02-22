Maldini : "My only two chooses are Milan and Italy..."

Paolo Maldini is a true Milan and Italian legend as he spoke to Sky Sport about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Future? Well I am limited to AC Milan or Italy. Those are the two clubs I played for and I can't see myself with anyone else. Did you turn down offers in the past? Not that many but as I said, I am pretty limited so that doesn't give me many options. My father played for Milan, I did so too and now my children are also in the rossoneri youth squads. Italy? Well let's see. Costarcurta is now in place but the problem is that I don't know how long they will be in place for since the national team is changing. Mancini? Yes he is the right man for the job but even he doesn't know the future plans yet. Gigi Buffon? I can't really give him any advice since everyone's situation is different. Gattuso? Well Rino has done a terrific job so far I wish him the best at Milan...".