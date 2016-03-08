Maldini on AC Milan UEFA investigations: 'We are ready for anything, we have many weapons'
11 April at 15:45AC Milan sporting strategy & development director Paolo Maldini has revealed that the club is ready for anything, in terms of the UEFA investigations that the club is set to be subjected to.
UEFA released a statement yesterday confirming that they will be investigating the club for FFP irregularities from the 2017-18 campaign. Former owner Yonghong Li had left the club in a debt of around 120 million euros.
While talking in an interview with Sportmediaset, Maldini said that Milan have many weapons to deal with the investigations and possible allegations.
He said: "Communication is not a surprise, there is a weekly dialogue with UEFA. However, the years preceding Elliott are under discussion. Last year we also had to be excluded from European cups and then it was The TAS who had intervened.
"We are ready for anything, we have many weapons and the market is also unconstitutional. Uefa has well understood that Milan is a healthy society, with competent people and wants to return to the top."
The rossoneri have been having problems with the FFP since last season and they just don't seem to go away. The TAS is yet to respond to the club's appeal for their failure to comply with the FFP parametes for the 2014-15, 2015-16 and the 2016-17 season.
